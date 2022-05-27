Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,186. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

