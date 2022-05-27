Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRMTF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF remained flat at $$15.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

