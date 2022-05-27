Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 791 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

