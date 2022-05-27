Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 45,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,698,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
INVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
