Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.67 million, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $129.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,331. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $400.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

