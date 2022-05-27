Insider Buying: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Acquires $148,250.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director Albert T. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.92 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. Research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

