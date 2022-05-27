Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Buys $98,398.16 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,398.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,436,709 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,943.63.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

