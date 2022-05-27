Insider Buying: FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Purchases £50,002.41 in Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,839 ($23.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,002.41 ($62,919.86).

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,220 ($27.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,955.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FD Technologies Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($32.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £617.74 million and a PE ratio of 96.94.

FDP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

