Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Buys $39,250.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

