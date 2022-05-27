Insider Buying: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Insider Buys 25,358 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arik Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Arik Hill purchased 26,315 shares of Ontrak stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80.

OTRK stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

