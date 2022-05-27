Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 10,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $726.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

