Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 10,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MYPS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $726.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -1.56.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
