Insider Buying: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Purchases $192,000.00 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMFR opened at $1.98 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Several analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

