Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $1,650,776.42 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,221.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,780.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,074.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,803.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

