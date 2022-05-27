Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $13,571.76 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider Michelle Lynn Johnson sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $13,571.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

