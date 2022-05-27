Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $851,456.58 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56.

NYSE DASH opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

