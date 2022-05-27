Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,479,061.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.49 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.