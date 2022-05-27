Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Director Sells $59,219.10 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KOP opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

