Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $311,250.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

