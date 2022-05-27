Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 14,715 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.84. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

