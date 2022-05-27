Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells 6,508 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

