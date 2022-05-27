Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as low as $6.77. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 105,251 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

