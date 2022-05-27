IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHP. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £958.18 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 466.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

