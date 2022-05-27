IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 291 ($3.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 466.98. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of £964.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

