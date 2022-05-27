Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of IAS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 285,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -37.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

