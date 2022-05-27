Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.