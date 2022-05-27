Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

