Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

