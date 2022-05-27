Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $8,005,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,847. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

