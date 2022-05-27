Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $8,005,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

