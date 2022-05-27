International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

LON IAG opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.64) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

