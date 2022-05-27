International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

IAG opened at GBX 128.97 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.47.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

