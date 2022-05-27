InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

