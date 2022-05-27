Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.