Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

