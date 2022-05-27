Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,105.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. Intertek Group has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $81.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.