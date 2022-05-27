Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,598.75.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

IKTSY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.