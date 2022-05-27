Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CFO Matthew D. Preston Sells 6,136 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.40. 605,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.05. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

