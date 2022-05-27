Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.40.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

