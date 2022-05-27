Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.09 and last traded at $166.30. Approximately 51,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 66,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.