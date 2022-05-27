Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 510.3% from the April 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,095,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter.

