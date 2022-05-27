Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

