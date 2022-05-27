Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLSNY):

5/21/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/20/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/19/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/1/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 45 to SEK 43.

TLSNY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

