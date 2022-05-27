Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLSNY):
- 5/21/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
- 5/20/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
- 5/19/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
- 4/1/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 45 to SEK 43.
TLSNY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.
