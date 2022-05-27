Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 8.6% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80. 200,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,819,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

