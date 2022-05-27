INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

