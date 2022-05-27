IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

