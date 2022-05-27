IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

