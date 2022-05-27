Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$49,810.92 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.63 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,810.92 ($35,326.89).
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.
About Iress (Get Rating)
