Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$49,810.92 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.63 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,810.92 ($35,326.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

