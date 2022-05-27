Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,676.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

