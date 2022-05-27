iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 81.6% in May

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $51.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
