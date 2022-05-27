iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,612. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

