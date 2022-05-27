iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614,855 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

