iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 37,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,479. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

